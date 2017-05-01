I used to find my husband in lodgings on top of WOMEN - Kenyan LADY spills out her marital woes.

Thursday, 18 May 2017 - This Kenyan lady has narrated what she went through her marriage and how she managed to solve her marital woes like a wise woman.





I really like this page mums.hi all of you.I'm knew here but nimelike hii page sana.indeed marriage is not a bed of roses.





Those who are married want to file divorce and those who are not married want to get in.jst want to share my story to encourage someone here.





I have been married for 8 yrs now but the first 5 yrs was hell.my hubby used to date every lady he comes across ,mrembo si mrembo twende.





I used to cry ,complain to my relatives but nothing was forthcoming.we used to fight everyday and one day I met a woman of God and she had been in the same problems many years back.





That lady really encouraged me.indeed I had tried to quit many times but sikuweza and at that time I had just finished college and had no job.





My hubby is very good in terms of provision for the family but ikicome issues za madem he is very weak.I used to find my hubby in lodgings on top of women and I could really fight ,cry and pack,and at that time I had only one kid .





I really struggled but deep inside I loved him so much .so one day I decided to think myself out ,I started looking for job and I got a very nice job as a tutor in some college.





I started realizing myself.I now had no time of thinking about my hubby,checking his phone and fighting his women.I started taking myself out and my 2 beautiful daughters.

I found myself so much in love with my…



