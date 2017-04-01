I think UHURU is better than RAILA ODINGA, look at what he did - ATWOLI tells Kenyans.

Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has urged NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to ensure there is democracy in ODM.





Speaking when he met shop stewards ahead of the May 1st Labour Day celebrations , Atwoli said Raila should address issues of chaotic ODM nominations in Nyanza if he is a democrat as he brags.





Atwoli slammed Raila accusing him of influencing the nominations, leading to a chaotic ending.





He cited gubernatorial primarie s in Busia and Kisumu saying Raila had a hand in compromising the outcome of the primaries.





“You must go public and tell us what happened because if someone had 9,000 votes and wants to be the winner, while of 19,000 votes being told he lost, doesn't make sense. As much as I don't like the policies of Uhuru (Kenyatta) and (William) Ruto, I agree with them on one thing. Their nominations have been peaceful. Call a spade a spade,’’ said Atwoli.





He said when it comes to democracy, Uhuru‘s party - Jubilee - is far ahead of ODM because Raila always influences nominations.





