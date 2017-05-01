I swear, UHURU/ RUTO will not get any vote in Coast, take that to any Kenyan bank and get a loan

Saturday May 27, 2017 - Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has told President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to forget Coastal votes because no one will vote for them.





Speaking yesterday in Magarini Sub-County after distributing relief food to hungry residents, Kingi said no amount of campaigns by Uhuru/ Ruto will earn Jubilee votes from Coast.





He said the region is fully behind the..



