I swear, UHURU/ RUTO will not get any vote in Coast, take that to any Kenyan bank and get a loan

I swear, UHURU/ RUTO will not get any vote in Coast, take that to any Kenyan bank and get a loanNews 08:14
Saturday May 27, 2017 - Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has told President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to forget Coastal votes because no one will vote for them.
Speaking yesterday in Magarini Sub-County after distributing relief food to hungry residents, Kingi said no amount of campaigns by Uhuru/ Ruto will earn Jubilee votes from Coast.
He said the region is fully behind the..
Page 1 2