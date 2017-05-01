I don’t need to campaign to beat useless ISAAC RUTO this coming August – JOYCE LABOSO brags

Tuesday May 23, 2017 - Bomet gubernatorial hopeful, Joyce Laboso, has expressed confidence in defeating incumbent Governor Isaac Ruto during the August 8th General Elections.





Speaking on Monday , Laboso, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, said she doesn’t need to campaign to beat the loudmouthed Governor.





She said she is currently busy organizing Jubilee Party’s activities in the greater Rift Valley than focusing on..



