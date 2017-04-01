I desperately need some 9’’ - S3XU@LLY starved Nairobi LADY begs men (See her PHOTOs)

The cold weather is making s3xually starved ladies go nuts.





They can’t hold their thirst for “Lungula” and that’s why they are desperately begging for s3x on social media.





This lady called Corazon was begging for some 9’’ on Tagged, a social media dating site.





“I need it ata kama ni ya farasi” She posted hoping to get a man to quench her thirst.





Check out this madness.





Mafisi kazi kwenu, See her photos