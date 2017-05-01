How WETANGULA b@ngs LADIES in lodgings as his guards wait in the cold, this happened in Lang’ata.

Wednesday, 24 May 2017 - Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has been accused of harassing his bodyguards and treating them like dogs.





Wetangula, who is known for his insatiable appetite for s3x, picks ladies for s3x and then orders his bodyguards to wait for him in the cold.





About two months ago, his bodyguards waited for him at a petrol station in Lang’ata for a whole night after he picked a lady who works in Parliament for s3x.





The lady identified as Sela, who..



