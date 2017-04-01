How S3XY songbird CECE SAGINI’s traditional wedding/ Ekeragerio went down.

Singer Cece Sagini and her lifestyle photographer lover, Victor Peace, recently held their traditional wedding – Ruracio/ Ekeragerio.





In case you are wondering, Victor is from the Kikuyu community while Sagini hails from Kisii hence the Ruracio/ Ekeragerio.





This comes almost two years after Victor Peace went down on one knee on live TV and popped the dreaded question during Cece’s interview on The Trend.





They have uploaded the video of the fun-filled occasion on their vlog ‘Meet The Peaces.’





“We are glad to share this moment with you,” says the couple.





Watch the video below:



