How Nairobi Woman Rep aspirant MILLICENT OMANGA was humiliated at Jubilee HQs (PHOTOs)

Millicent Omanga, Jubilee Party’s Woman Representative aspirant in Nairobi, was on Friday humiliated at Jubilee HQs after losing to incumbent, Rachel Shebesh.





Ms. Omanga contested Shebesh’s win and had come to file a complaint at the party’s Pangani head quarters but was stunned after she was barred from accessing the premises.





She claimed that she has video evidence showing Shebesh rigging and remained confident that the party’s appeal tribunal will nullify the results.





Rachel Shebesh garnered over 92,000 votes against her 53,000 votes.





She said: “Most of my votes were stolen. I have video evidence of my opponent stealing votes in Roysambu and Kasarani.”





“I haven’t thought of the event that the tribunal rules in my opponent’s favour because I have solid evidence that is indisputable,” she said when asked what she will do if the appeal doesn’t go through.





