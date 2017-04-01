How Kenyan mothers react when they catch daughter messing with boys (Watch VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 - Fast rising YouTube comedians, Cheka TV, is back with another rib cracking skit.





This time, they look at Kenyan parents’ reaction when they catch their daughter messing with boys.





The way the no nonsense Mama Lina goes ham on Lina will remind many a girl about their tough mums while growing up.





Many will relate with the lecture that ensued.





Watch the video below.



