How HASSAN JOHO was humiliated by President UHURU and RUTO during SGR launch (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho was once again barred from attending a function presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Joho, who is a vocal critic of the Government, was blocked from attending the launch of the Standard Gauge Railway at Miritini





In March this year, Joho was blocked by GSU officers from attending the launch of Mtongwe Ferry by the Head of State.





Mombasa County Director of Communication, Richard Chacha, said: “It is true the Governor has been blocked from accessing Miritini station.”





“The security officers at the station said orders from…



