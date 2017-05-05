How Flamboyant American boxer FLOYD MAYWEATHER withdraws money from the bank (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 07:48
Friday, May 5, 2017 - Flashy American boxer, Floyd Mayweather was seen walking out of a bank with his boys, with bundles of money, which they carried out in a cart.
They carted the money and loaded it in his vehicle and drove off.
Word on the ground is that, Mayweather, who made $200m in 2015 alone, intends to use the money to open his ‘gentleman’s club’ after he was banned from a nightclub in Las Vegas recently.
Check out the photos and video below.
