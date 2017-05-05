How Flamboyant American boxer FLOYD MAYWEATHER withdraws money from the bank (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 07:48

Friday, May 5, 2017 - Flashy American boxer, Floyd Mayweather was seen walking out of a bank with his boys, with bundles of money, which they carried out in a cart.

They carted the money and loaded it in his vehicle and drove off.


Word on the ground is that, Mayweather, who made $200m in 2015 alone, intends to use the money to open his ‘gentleman’s club’ after he was banned from a nightclub in Las Vegas recently.

Check out the photos and video below.


The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno