How DNA test reunited BAHATI with his little daughter, MUENI, after abandoning her for two years.

..was born.





“Bahati had been denying having sired the baby ever since she was born until the secret DNA testing he conducted a week or two ago.





Prior to the DNA testing, he would call or text the girl’s mother and order her not to post the baby’s photos on any social media platform including WhatsApp.





When the baby’s mother would disobey, the singer would phone and ask her to pull down the photos.” A source close to Bahati’s baby mama said.





The singer is not in good terms with his baby mama, a 23 year old college student.





She is hurt after he posted photos of their little daughter without her consent.





The singer has not been in touch with his daughter until recently when he took a DNA test that tested positive.



