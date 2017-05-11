Househelp from hell caught on camera placing head of 7-month old baby between her TH!GHS.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 09:48

Thursday, May 11, 2017 - A househelp from hell was charged on Wednesday with committing an indecent act with a minor at Kibera law courts.

The woman, who has been identified as Jael Nasimiyu, was caught on CCTV allegedly placing the head of a seven-month-old baby between her thighs.

She is alleged to have committed the despicable act on May 8 in Nairobi’s South C Estate.

From the footage presented in court, she intentionally made the baby touch her private parts by…

