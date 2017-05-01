Horror as AL SHABAAB terrorists kill police officers in cold blood - UHURU/ RUTO please

..vehicle ran over an IED, killing them on the spot.





2 other officers were seriously injured in the attack.





North Eastern Regional Coordinator, Mohamud Saleh, confirmed the incident and said the attack was linked to terror group, Al Shabaab.





According to residents, a loud explosion was heard around Liboi town forcing some of them to scamper for safety.





The Kenya Red Cross is reportedly in the area to attend to the injured officers.





More to follow…





