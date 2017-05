Relationships can be amazing at the beginning when the spark is still hot and blazing.





However, after some time, the fire tends to cool off and if there is nothing other than ‘bedminton’ holding them together, they can’t stand each other.





Like this guy in the video was trying to distract himself by watching a movie but the missus couldn’t let him and finally she got his attention.





The ending though was unexpected.





Watch the video below.