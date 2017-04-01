HILARIOUS: This is how party nominations are done in Kenya (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 09:26
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 - With many people counting their losses after the just concluded party primaries, comedy group, Propesa, have given this matter a comic treatment and it is hilarious.
They highlight all the dirty tricks cunning politicians use to have their way and it shows that politics is not for the faint hearted.
Watch the video below how the ‘Chaget Party’ primaries went down.
