HILARIOUS: This compilation of epic fails will leave you in stitches (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 08:38
Friday, May 26, 2017 - If you are not having the best of days, this compilation of hilarious bike fails will put a smile on your face.
While there is nothing funny about someone having a mishap and probably getting hurt in the process, the way these incidents happened is painfully funny.
Laughter is the only medicine without side effects and these fails will give you a good laugh.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.