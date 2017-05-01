HILARIOUS: This akorino cover of NYASHINSKI’s 'Malaika' will make your day (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - Comedian Timothy Kimani better known as Njugush has done an akorino cover of Nyashinski’s new hit ‘Malaika’ and it is the funniest thing you will see today.

Malaika has received critical acclaim clocking over 600k views on You Tube in less than a week.


Just like any big hit, covers and parodies are being uploaded everyday but Njugush takes the cake with his madness.

Check it out:

