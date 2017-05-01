HILARIOUS: RUTO received this call after ABISAI won Sh221m SportPesa jackpot (VIDEO)

Monday, May 8, 2017 - Samuel Abisai has been hogging headlines after winning the biggest Jackpot in the history of Kenya.





The 28-year old became an instant dollar millionaire after he correctly predicted 17 games, winning Sh 221M in the process.





As expected, comedians have not been left behind with betting related jokes and this skit of comedy group Propesa breaking the news to ‘DP William Ruto’ takes the cake.





Have Propesa changed their opinion on the ‘bado SportPesa Inanyonya” stance?





Well, watch the video below.



