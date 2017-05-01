HILARIOUS! 17 similarities between former US President BARACK OBAMA and BABU OWINO.

..grandmother called Sarah

6. Both are liked by single ladies, loved by married women, but are faithful to their women

7. Both can speak spanish

8. Both quit smoking before entering politics

9. Both have read all of Ngugi Wa Thiong’o;s books

10. Both would have liked to be Architects if they weren’t politicians

11.As teenagers, both experimented with drugs including m@r!ju@n@ and c0c@!n3


12.Both broke their v!rg!n!t!3s on a Sunday

13.Both have a beer named after them in Kenya and Indonesia

14.Both are well-groomed men. They cut their hair once a week

15.Both learnt how to drive cars before cycling

16.Both of their names are associated with Blessings. The name BARRACK means ”one who is blessed”. The name BABU means ”one who blesses”

17.Both can say the letter ”P” without opening their mouths.

