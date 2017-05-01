Here’s MWANI, the most wanted Kayole gangster, Husband to the late CLEA (PHOTO)

Wednesday, 24 May 2017 - Mwani, the husband to the late pretty gangster, Clea, who was killed during a botched robbery, is currently the most wanted gangster in Nairobi.





Mwani is among top leaders of the dreaded Kayole Gaza Gang.





He is always armed and kills when provoked.





He is also alleged to have murdered two cops in Kayole.





See his photo in the next page



