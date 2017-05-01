Here’s the beautiful Kikuyu LADY MC JESSE is divorcing to marry Ghettoish SHIX KAPIENGA.

Churchill show comedian, MC Jesse, has filed for divorce.





The witty comedian has been married to a beautiful Kikuyu lady, Elizabeth Wangare, for six years but their marriage has hit a snag.





We are informed that MC Jess is finalizing on his divorce case and is now planning to marry the famous Shix Kapienga.





Shix Kapienga was MC Jesse’s side-dish.





She is the reason behind his crumbled marriage.





Here are photos of the beautiful Kikuyu lady MC Jesse is divorcing for Shix Kapienga.





