Here is the reason why WAVINYA NDETI stormed Nation Centre last night! This LADY has issues

Thursday May 18, 2017 - Last night, former Kathiani MP, Wavinya Ndeti, stormed Nation Centre demanding that their paper, The Daily Nation, writes a phony story that she has been cleared to run.





Accompanied by her lawyers and reminiscent of the Lucy Kibaki attack of the media house, Wavinya, sources say, threw tantrums demanding that the national paper should tell Wananchi that she had been cleared to run as a Governor under Wiper despite a case still pending at the Political Parties Tribunal.





Earlier in the day, the High Court ruled against her application seeking to terminate the case against Wiper at the tribunal.





The litigants presented evidence of Wavinya rigging the nominations against Machakos Deputy Governor Bernard Kiala who has filed the suit.





Kiala raised concerns that despite Wiper only having less than 90,000 members, Wavinya was able to mark an additional 200,000 ballots in her favour, bribe voters and engage in massive electoral malpractices.





Wearing a bluish top, jacket and a dark skirt, Wavinya stormed the..



