Here is RAILA’s take on KALONZO’s alleged plot to ditch him and run for President on his own

Monday May 22, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has dismissed claims that his running mate - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka - was planning to ditch him and run for President on his own during the August 8th General Election.





This is after it emerged that despite being Raila Odinga’s running mate, Kalonzo has still retained his ambitions of becoming President.





The former Vice President has allegedly submitted his..



