Here is RAILA’s new think tank causing UHURU headache - They’ve promised to deliver the Presidency

Monday May 22, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has created a new campaign team that would ensure he beats President Uhuru Kenyatta by a land slide during the August 8th General Election.





The new team incorporates top academicians, political think tanks, anti-corruption crusaders and influential civil society players.





According to sources, the new think tank have been tasked with correcting the mistakes made in 2013 that denied Raila Odinga the Presidency.





It is also tasked with projecting a new..



