Here is RAILA ODINGA’s master strategy of scooping over 3 million votes from the Rift Valley.

Friday May 12, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has hatched a strategy of raiding Rift Valley Counties and harvest at least three million votes for the opposition during the August 8 th General Election.





According to the plan that was shared his aide Dan Ameyo, Raila envisages garnering at least 40 percent (3.5 million) of the total votes cast in the Counties of Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and West Pokot.





Rift Valley will be..



