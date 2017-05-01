Here is MIKE SONKO’s running mate in 2017! KIKUYUs have been short-changed like fools!

Tuesday May 16, 2017 -Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful, Mike Sonko, has finally announced his running mate in the race for Nairobi Governor in August.





In a ceremony at Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday , Sonko said his running mate will be Vivo Energy Chief Executive Officer, Polycarp Igathe, who comes from the Meru County.





The two will now faceoff with Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, and his deputy, Jonathan Mueke, who are seeking re-election using the ODM party.





Sonko and Igathe will..



