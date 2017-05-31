Here is the latest Kenyan millionaire! 60-year old woman wins SportPesa Mega Jackpot - PHOTO

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - If you thought sports’ gambling is for the young and reckless, then this 60-year old woman, who has just won the SportPesa mega jackpot, will prove you wrong.





Florence Machogu, 60, is among three lucky gamblers who correctly predicted all 17 games.





She walks away with Sh 37,058,791 and becomes the third woman to win big with SportPesa.





The primary school teacher in…



