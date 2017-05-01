Here is the latest Kenyan millionaire! 60-year old woman wins SportPesa Mega Jackpot - PHOTO

..Molo said that she did not imagine winning such a big amount of money.





She revealed that she will seek advice seek advice from a team of skilled financial and legal advisors to invest the windfall.





Florence, together with Daniel Rono and Geoffrey Keitany shared the Sh111,176,374 kitty.

Daniel Rono and Geoffrey Keitany are police officers from Baringo working with the General Service Unit (GSU).





This is the second time the Mega Jackpot has been won, weeks after Samuel Abisai won Sh221, 301, 602.





