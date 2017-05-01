Here is KTN’s S3XY anchor, YVONNE OKWARA’s post that has left single women spitting fire.

Monday, May 15, 2017 - Celebrated KTN news anchor, Yvonne Okwara, recently took to Facebook to advice single women how to find husbands.





Yvonne, who got married to Andrew Matole in a private wedding back in December 2014, hit out at single ladies who claim that there are no good men to date.





From the explosive post, she reckons that most single women turn men off by showing too much cl3@v@g3 and went on to give ladies a list of things that will attract good man, whom she insists are aplenty.





Read the post below.





Good Men are NOT Hard to Find.





Most women I talk to keep saying, "Good Men are hard to find." I disagree entirely. Good Men aren't hard to find, they are just hard to entice and win over.





Trust me, Good Men aren't hard to find, it is just hard to get their attention. The thing is....Good Men are..



