Here is a KIKUYU from Murang’a who is spending billions to fund RAILA ODINGA’s campaigns.

..use all his financial resources to ensure Uhuru is sent home in August.





Uhuru and Wanjigi fell out in 2013 after he refused to award him a multi billion tender to expand Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) runway.





Sources said Raila and Wanjigi have agreed to spend any amount of money on technology to stop vote rigging in August.





The massive election management system that Raila, aided by IT experts from Germany, is setting up, will ensure all votes are counted and announced immediately to lock out Jubilee from rigging elections like in 2007 and 2013.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



