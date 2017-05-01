Here is the emotional moment that comedian Churchill broke down on stage! VIDEO

Monday, May 15, 2017 - Celebrated comedian, Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki, broke down during Sunday’s episode of Churchill Show’ while paying tribute to his late father.





Churchill became emotional when he spotted a man in the audience on a wheel chair who he said reminded him of his late father.





"David, let me tell you something, you see that chair you are seated on, my father used to sit on one exactly like that, I never saw my dad walk," he said.





He added:





"So we grew up in a mad house and my father used to...



