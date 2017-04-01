Here is the day Jicho Pevu’s MOHAMMED ALI linked JOHO to selling illegal drugs (VIDEO)

Former KTN investigative journalist, Mohammed Ali, once did this expose on drugs in Kenya dubbed Dawa Za Karaha, where Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho was mentioned prominently.





Ali has since quit journalism to vie for a political office where he is keen on the Nyali parliamentary seat.





However, it seems, Joho has vowed to make sure Moha loses and is thought to be backing a close friend by the name Said Abdalla.





Indeed, Adballa has secured the ODM ticket after narrowly beating Moha, who has disputed the nomination results and is keen on running for the seat as an Independent Candidate.





