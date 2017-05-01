Help this LADY who has just found out that her ex-LOVER is infected with “UKIMWI”.

This lady needs your help.





She has just found out that her ex-lover has “Ukimwi”.





She confirmed this after she found ARVs in his house.





This is what she wrote asking for help,





“ Long story but have to ask advice on how to face this,always practiced safe s3x,kissed like six times out of emotions then ex revealed was positive after requesting we go for test I proved ni ukweli after finding those drugs,we parted ways but sina energy ya kuenda vct how do I go about it?





See the post and photos in the next page.



