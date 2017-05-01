Healthy happy & curvy – KTN’s BETTY KYALLO brags after being called fat, See that body (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Media News 06:03
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 - KTN anchor, Betty Kyallo, has addressed those haters who want to bring her down.
Some Kenyans on social media have been calling her fat after she added weight but the s3xy anchor has no time for negative energy.
She shared a photo on her Instagram page saying,
“Healthy, happy, curvy!”
