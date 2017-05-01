He will wish he never rattled RAILA as he is reduced to nothing for warning NASA over 10m slogan

Friday May 19, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) has vowed to defy the directive by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to drop the 10 million vote victory slogan.





Speaking yesterday, NASA flag bearer, Raila Odinga, told Nkaisery and Francis Ole Kaparo of NCIC to go hang themselves because NASA will not drop the slogan and neither will they apologize to anyone.





He noted that..



