He is getting paid!! Check out the new cool ride DJ JOE MFALME just bought (PHOTO)

While other Kenyan entertainers are grappling with tough economic times, DJ Joe Mfalme is spinning all the way to the bank.





The award winning spin master has proven that he is getting paid handsomely after he bought himself a cool Toyata Alphard van.





The Capital FM resident DJ said this is a two year dream that has come through thanks to hard work.





“2 years ago I had a vision of having a fleet of company cars. Last year on fools day I pranked y’all that I had bought a van and this month, my 2 year old dream came to reality. Here is the first luxury van. This is for all work related travels. With GOD and prayers everything is possible. On to the next one,” said Mfalme.





Check the photo below.