He “eats” NUNU like Githeri - LADY exposes a man who B@NGED her, her sister and close friends (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 03:56
Monday, 22 May 2017 - A s3xually starved man who has been b@ng!ng ladies from right, left and centre has been exposed.
A lady claims that this “fisi” feasted her and then crossed over to her sister and close friends.
The lady further claims that this guy is a beast behind closed doors.
This is what she posted.
See photos of the “fisi” in the next page
Page 1 2