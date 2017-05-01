Have you seen this VIDEO of UHURU giving “Chokoras” Sh 1,000 after they complained of hunger?

Monday, 15 May 2017 - A video of President Uhuru Kenyatta giving street kids money has resurfaced online.





The President dished out Sh 1,000 to the kids when they complained of hunger.



“Tunasikia njaa we are feeling hunry ” The kids tells Uhuru.





He removes Sh 1,000 from his wallet and tells them to share amongst themselves before driving away.





Just watch this video if you missed it.



