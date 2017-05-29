Has ABISAI, the Sh221M jackpot winner found a Caucasian beauty-See PHOTO

Monday, May 29, 2017- Samuel Abisai, the lucky guy who won mouth-watering Sh221M gambling Jackpot has left tongues wagging after he shared a photo of himself and a Caucasian lady online.





The 28-year old is currently on holiday in Tanzania and has been sharing photos of different tourist attraction sites he has visited.





While he didn’t caption the photo, Kenyans on social media have jumped to conclusions saying that she could be his new lover.





Some are clearly happy for him while others feel that he’s moving too fast and should slow down before he blows out the loot.









Read some of the comments below.