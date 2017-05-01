Half-N@K3D and drunk LADY causes drama in public, this VIDEO will leave you speechless.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 10:49

Tuesday, 23 May 2017 - A drunk lady caused drama when she undressed and moved around the town half-n@k3d while shouting like a mad woman.


The videos that have surfaced online show the lady begging a motorbike rider for a lift and when he declined, she staggered around and swam in sewage water hoping to get to her destination.

Passers-by were just laughing instead of helping her.

Watch these videos that will leave you speechless in the next page.

Ni kweli pombe sio supu.

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno