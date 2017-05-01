Great Jobs in Powerhive EA, Kenya

Our client, Powerhive East Africa Ltd is a technology venture that partners with utilities and independent power producers to provide access to productive, affordable, and reliable microgid electricity for millions of rural homes and business around the globe.

They are seeking to recruit a highly talented professional to fill in the following position in their Nairobi office:

Project Manager

Reporting to the Director – Project Management Office, the Project Manager will responsible for overseeing the projects throughout their cycle by executing and evaluating projects according to the predetermined timelines and budgets.

He/she will also assist in project planning at the design stage.

Principal Accountabilities

· Reviewing project plans and specifications

· Ensuring adherence to established best practices from the Project Management Office

· Participating in the preparation of project budgets

· Setting and implementing strategies towards the successful completion of new and ongoing projects to be delivered on time, budget and on scope

· Monitoring project progress and site safety

· Implementing and executing tasks as defined in the project tasks

· Communicating with various levels of management regarding the status of specific projects

· Assisting in the management of the team through coaching and supervision

· Preparing reports on project status

Qualifications and Skills

· A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or any relevant field

· Training and certification in Project Management is necessary

· At least 5 years’ in project supervision, with at least 2 years’ in a Project Management role

· At least 2 years in Telco/power roll out works

· Proven problem solving skills with people management acumen

· Sound coordination and decision making skills





Procurement & Logistics Manager

Reporting to the Director – Project Management Office, the Procurement & Logistics Manager will be in-charge of overseeing Powerhive East Africa’s procurement and logistics operations through establishing the procurement and logistics structures and formulating related strategies.

Principal Accountabilities

· Setting up the procurement and logistics structures

· Developing the processes and procedures for the procurement function

· Working with vendors to ethically prequalify and set up background agreements

· Ensuring compliance with the relevant compliance regulations governing procurement in Kenya and East Africa region at large

· Ensuring effective internal control of assets, inventory and property management

· Assisting the Director Project Management Office in coordinating the supply of materials and accounting for them as well

· Assisting in sourcing for suppliers and in the bidding/tendering processes.

· Ensuring reporting and proper documentation of procurement and logistics activities in the company for purposes of compliance

· Managing the company’s Logistics and inventory

· Preparing procurement and logistics reports for guiding management decisions

· Advising the management and staff on matters relating to procurement and logistics

Qualifications and Skills

· A bachelor’s degree in Commerce/Business Management with a bias in procurement or any relevant field

· A post graduate training and relevant certification by the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management – (CIPS, K)

· A minimum of 7 years’ experience in a senior role

· Excellent understanding of procurement laws within the East Africa region

· Experience in an organization of a similar capacity will be an added advantage

· Proven ability and experience in handling a startup procurement departments

· Excellent communication, reporting and presentation skills

· Ability to multitask and work independently in a fast-paced organization









Business Analyst

Reporting to the Vice President – Business Development, the Business Analyst will be responsible for supporting the company’s business development efforts with research, analysis and reporting.

Principal Accountabilities

· Responsible for analyzing incoming data (usage and revenue) from operational projects

· Responsible for conducting quantitative and qualitative analysis

· Developing new financial models and maintaining existing ones as well as designing analytical processes and/or systematic approaches

· Supporting the internal and external accounting teams as needed with analysis

· Responsible for conducting desk and in-market research in new markets while supporting the business development decision making process with comparative data analysis and detailed business cases and scenario analysis

· Responsible for tracking financial and sales performance across active markets against goals and business case

· Modelling new projects for the company and potential clients in support of budiness development efforts

· Supporting the business development team with research, writing and data presentation, in writing or live in meetings

Qualifications and Skills

· A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field

· A post graduate qualification and certification in relevant fields

· A minimum of 4 years’ work experience in a Business Analyst role

· Strong work ethic, ability to adapt to changing priorities and be team oriented

· Strong analytical skills with excellent MS Excel and VBA modeling

· Strong reporting and communication skills





Assistant Project Manager

Reporting to the Project Manager, the Assistant Project Manager will be responsible for providing support to the Project Manager on operational duties to facilitate business development.

Principal Accountabilities

· Supervising tasks assigned to project workers as instructed by the Project Manager

· Keeping records of all information related to project for documentation, clarification and presentation to management

· Providing technical support to solve problems encountered in domestic installations and troubleshooting the field problems.

· Supporting customer and site acquisition processes

· Supporting in monitoring expenditure on project works to ensure adherence to budget estimates

· Assisting in safety and quality management during project works

Completing sub – valuations/comparisons of bids, scope review and other project tasks upon request

· Monitoring materials usage during construction

Qualifications and skills

· A bachelor’s degree in any relevant field

· A post-graduate training or qualification in project management

· At least 3 years’ experience in project supervision

· Proficiency in design tools including AutoCAD and ArchiCAD

· Proficiency in GIS Software such as Mapinfo and Google Earth

· Proficiency in Project Management software such as MS Project

· Ability to multitask

· Good communication and team working skills

· Excellent report writing and presentation skills





Administrative Assistant

The Administrative Assistant will be responsible for coordinating office operations and procedures and in ensuring proper customer operations that guarantee organizational well-being.

Principal Accountabilities

· Screening and routing incoming and outgoing telephone calls

· Responding to routine requests for information and referring more complex requests to appropriate staff members

· Assisting in scheduling appointments and making travel arrangements

· Managing office records

· Maintaining meetings’ calendar/calendar of events

· Maintaining and replenishing office inventory & supplies

· Assisting in local and international shipping of items

· Overseeing customer operations such as attending to clients’ concerns

· Organizing office operations and procedures

Qualifications and Skills

· A minimum of Diploma in Business Administration or any related field

· Professional training in Secretarial Studies will be an added advantage

· Proficiency in computer skills

· Familiarity with business and financial principles and practices

· Effective organizational skills and good customer service skills

· Effective written and verbal communications skills

· Good customer service skills

How to Apply

recruit@virtualhr.co.ke by 8th June 2017 stating their current and expected remuneration, daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees. Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs toby 8th June 2017 stating their current and expected remuneration, daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees.