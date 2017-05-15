GRACE MSALAME’s baby daddy weds S£XY Kisii LADY and Grace congratulates them (PHOTOs)

Monday, May 15, 2017 - Paul Ndichu, the father of s3xy screen siren, Grace Msalame’s adorable twin daughters, wedded his fiancée, Evaline Momanyi, in a beautiful private ceremony over the weekend.





After paying dowry last year and holding the Itara ritual in early this year, they have solemnized their union.





The groom, who is identical twin brother of media personality, Janet Mbugua’s husband, Eddie Ndichu, stunned in a black tuxedo, crisp white shirt and a matching black top hat while the bride looked angelic in a strapless, blush tinted mermaid gown.





Grace Msalame is among those who congratulated them saying she is ‘proud’ of him.





Grace Msalame’s 6-year-old twin daughters, Zawadi and Raha, were flower girls at the wedding.





