Government Jobs in Kenya - Women Enterprise Fund

Audit & Risk Manager

The Women Enterprise Fund (WEF) is a Semi-Autonomous Government Agency established via Government Financial Management Act in 2007, through Legal Notice no.147. and whose core mandate is to provide accessible and affordable credit to support Kenyan women start and/or expand businesses for wealth and employment creation.

Grade WEF 2 (1 Post)

Salary Scale: Ksh.109, 089 x 5,454 – 114,543 x 5,727 – 120,270 x 5,902 – 126,172 x 6,077 132,249 xs 6,252 – 138,501 x 6,427 – 144,928 PM

Responsibilities

· An officer at this level will be responsible administratively to the Chief Executive Officer and functionally to the Board through the Audit and Risk Management committee to ensure there is an innovative responsive and effective risk management approach within the fund including;

· Formulate policies for effective risk management strategies and framework for the Fund.

· Coordinating and overseeing all risk management activities and assessing compliance with internal policies, relevant contracts and all legal and regulatory requirements.

· Coordinate preparation, approval by the Board and implementation of annual audit plans and appropriate audit programs.

· Ensure sound development and implementation of audit management systems.

· Ensure proper preparation of audit reports, presentation of the same to the Audit & Risk Committee on quarterly basis and implementation of audit recommendations.

· Responsible for coordination of Audit & Risk department’s activities, including staff training and development.

· Liaising with external auditors and ensure implementation of their recommendations.

· Updating the Board Internal Audit & Risk Committee Charter as well as the internal Audit Charter.

· Review the Fund’s compliance with the relevant statutes, policies, rules, regulations, administrative government circulars and guidelines.

· Review the adequacy of internal policies, procedures and processes to ensure necessary and sufficient internal controls are in place.

Carry out special assignments including investigations and recommend controls to mitigate risks.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

· Served in Audit function for at least 10 years with at least four (4) being in a managerial position.

· Master’s degree majoring in Finance ,Accounting or Strategic

· Management or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Member of ICPAK, Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) or Information

· Systems & Control Association (ICASA) in good standing.

· Certification as Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified

· Internal Auditor (CIA), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) or Certified

· Forensic Accountant (CFA) is an added advantage

Competencies required

· Broad knowledge of Public Sector Accounting standards

· Thorough understanding of National Development Goals and familiarity with the latest emerging trends

· Excellent Communication, interpersonal, writing and editing skills

· Ability to think creatively and innovatively

· Strong organizational skills and detail-oriented









Assistant Credit Manager

HR/No: 6/2017: Assistant Credit Manager – Grade WEF 4 (I Post)

Salary Scale: Ksh.77,527 x 3,877 – 81,404 x 4,070 – 85,474 x 4,274 – 89,748 x 4,487 – 94,235 x 4,712 – 98,947 x 4,947 – 103,894 P.M

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will report to the Deputy Manager, Credit, for the day to day credit operations including

· Coordinating and overseeing all aspects of the lending cycle under the existing channels whilst ensuring compliance to the lending criteria before recommending to the Board’s Loans Committee.

· Responsible for Head office Credit Officers including their performance appraisal and developmental needs.

· Ensure compliance with Credit Policies, Product Profiles and set timelines in analysis and approval of credit facilities.

· Effective monitoring of loan repayments and mitigating risks related to defaults

· Preparation of Board Papers for the Board Loans Committee

· Developing, managing and maintaining relations with Financial Intermediary partners, relevant government authorities and other key stakeholders to ensure that these relationships meet the strategic objectives of the Fund.

· Coordinating and ensuring timely reconciliations of loan accounts.

· Adhering to the key principles in relation to fraud prevention and reporting any suspicions and safeguarding records.

· Reviewing credit reports and ensuring they are quality and accurate and promptly submitted to management.

· Participating in development and preparation of departmental budgets, quality board papers and other adhoc reports.

· Monitoring the quality of loan portfolio and following up of loan repayments.

· Liaising with financial intermediary partners including follow-up of loan repayments and reporting.

· Participating and coordinating awareness creation and publicity campaigns.

Requirements

For appointment at this level, a candidate must have:-

· Served in a comparable position in a similar organization for at least Six (6) years with least three (3) years in a management role.

· A Masters degree in any of the following:- Economics, Commerce ,Business Administration, Business Management, Finance, Accounts or any other business related subjects is an added advantage

· Shown merit and ability in credit control as reflected in work performance and results

Competencies required

· Report writing skills

· Litigation skills

· Confidentiality

· Communication skills

· Ability to work independently and effectively under pressure and on strict deadlines













Deputy Manager IT

HR/No: 5/2017: Deputy Manager, Information Communication Technology Grade WEF 3 (1 Post)

Salary Scale: Ksh.89,748 x 4,487 – 94,235 x 4,712 – 98,947 x 4,947 – 103,894 x 5,195 – 109,089 x

5,454 – 114,543 x 5,727 – 120,270 p.m.

Responsibilities

An Officer at this level is responsible to Chief Executive Officer for overall process of formulating, implementing and monitoring ICT policies, strategies, standards and programmes in the Fund including;

· Management and coordination of the unit and supervision of ICT staff.

· Supervise and build capacity of ICT staff

· Budgeting & designing work plans for the department.

· Formulate, implement and monitor ICT policies, strategies, standards and programmes in the Fund.

· Facilitate approval of ICT standards for application

· Reviewing and evaluating feasibility studies and reports for implementation

· Providing assistance in the development of ICT strategic plans

· Keep up to date with emerging information, communication, innovative and technological trends

· Formulate, implement, maintain and enhance ICT systems.

· Safeguard the integrity of the organization’s data.

· Manage usage of ICT resources to ensure effectiveness and efficiency.

· Train users in IT systems.

· Manage suppliers of ICT products.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:

· Served in the Information Communication Technology sector for at least Six (6) years; with at least three (3) years in a managerial position

· Possession of a Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Business Administration or any other business related discipline will be an added advantage;

· Demonstrated experience with standard software, Email, ERP systems, Backup , Web design and development as well as exposure to Windows Server Operating System

· Prior exposure to database management systems e.g. SQL server as well as exposure to IP telephony systems









Deputy Manager, Finance & Administration

HR/No: 3/2017: Deputy Manager, Finance & Administration Grade WEF 3 (1 Post)

Salary Scale: Ksh.89,748 x 4,487 – 94,235 x 4,712 – 98,947 x 4,947 – 103,894 x 5,195 – 109,089 x 5,454 – 114,543 x 5,727 – 120,270 p.m.

Responsibilities

· An officer at this level will report to the Finance and Administration Manager for coordinating resource allocations in line with the Fund’s policies.

· Oversight to commitment of funds and expenditure trends.

· Supervise staff under you and coordinate all operations of Finance &

· Administration department ensuring merchant payments are made on time.

· Mentor and coach staff.

· Coordinate resource allocations and budgetary control in line with Fund’s policies.

· Expenditure monitoring, review and forecasting.

· Prioritization of projects and activities for the purpose of financial reporting.

· Transfer of Mpesa collections to the collection account at least two working days before end of the month.

· Initiate reversals to Mpesa liaising with ICT on the same and reconciliation of the same.

· Maintenance of fixed asset register and tagging ensuring all assets are captured regularly.

· Preparation of Financial statements- Timeline.

· Verify all bank reconciliations including Mpesa and petty cash.

· Preparation of management reports monthly and quarterly as provided.

· Preparation of departmental work plan.

· Preparation of departmental budget and Institutional budget.

· Assist in liaison with Parent Ministry and other stakeholders.

· Respond to internal and External Audit querries.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

· Served in the Finance and Administration function for at least nine (9) years with at least three (3) years in a managerial position

· Masters degree in business administration (MBA), economics, finance, commerce or in a financial related discipline from a recognized university

· A Certified Public Accountant and Member of ICPA (K ) in good standing

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance

Competency required

· Analytical skills

· Integrity, transparency and accountability

· Leadership & Management skills

· Communication skills

· Sound knowledge of Financial management in the public sector

· Knowledge of computerized financial and accounting systems

How to Apply

Applications clearly marked with the position reference and title and including a detailed CV, copies of academic certificates, professional qualifications, testimonials, day time telephone number, names and addresses of three professional referees should be delivered to the Fund by hand, courier or post so as to reach the address below on or before 29th May 2017.

The Chief Executive /Director

Women Enterprise Fund

11th Floor Social Security House Building Block A

Eastern Wing

P. O. Box 17126 -00100

NAIROBI.

Shortlisted applicants will be expected to provide details of their current salary and the following documents: Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations; Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Tax Compliance Certificate from KRA; Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); Clearance from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Interested applicants who had previously submitted their applications for the above positions should re-apply.

Women Enterprise Fund is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted. Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.