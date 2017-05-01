Government Jobs in Kenya - Energy Regulatory Commission

(Tenders & Contracts) Procurement Officer

Ref. No ERC/PO/01

The Energy Regulatory Commission (the Commission) is a State Corporation established under the Energy Act, 2006. The Commission is the sector regulatory agency responsible for economic and technical regulation of electric power, renewable energy and downstream petroleum sub-sectors.

Reporting to the Head of Procurement, the role holder is responsible for providing assistance in the procurement of goods, works and services for the Commission, and ensuring procurement and supplies processes are carried out efficiently and effectively to achieve the Commission’s objectives.

Key Responsibilities

· Ensure compliance to the Public Procurement & Disposal Act and Regulations;

· Plan, coordinate and execute timely and quality procurement operations;

· Prepare tender documents in liaison with the user departments;

· Prepare LPO’s, LSO’s and contract agreements for all awards of goods, works and service;

· Keeping Custody of bid bonds and release to bidders on completion of tender process;

· Conduct periodic market survey;

· Secretary to Tender Opening Committee, and Tender Evaluation Committee;

· Keeping track of tenders in progress and generating status reports.

Qualifications

· A Masters degree in Procurement or related;

· A Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Commerce, Finance, Business Administration or Management from a recognized university;

· A minimum of five (5) years of relevant experience, of which one (1) year must be in Management/Senior level;

· Proficiency in use of procurement software; and

· Good understanding of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015.

Other mandatory requirements and information for all positions

In addition to the skills stated above, applicants shall be expected to;

· To be excellent team players with good planning, interpersonal communication, report writing, problem solving, decision making and supervisory skills;

· Be of high standards of integrity;

· Have proficiency in computers and MS Office packages;

· Be able to communicate effectively in English & Kiswahili.





Security Officer

Ref. No ERC/SO/01

Reporting to the Head of Security the successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring provision of effective security services.

Key Responsibilities

· Advise management on all security matters including policies and implementation strategies;

· Ensure protection of the Commission’s assets against theft, terrorism, pilferage, damage, misuse and sabotage;

· Implement security measures to ensure maximum protection of the Commission’s staff and property; Direct investigations into security breaches, potential threats and taking or recommending remedial action to protect the Commission’s interests;

· Establish and maintain linkages with law enforcement agencies to enhance security;

· Collect and analyze intelligence on current trends in crime and other security matters that could adversely affect the Commission’s operations, staff and stake holders and recommend appropriate action to management;

· Supervise outsourced security guards to ensure that services rendered meet the set standards;

· Oversee safety training and fire drills; Ensure that first aid kits in vehicles and the office premises are stocked in a timely manner; and

· Facilitate prosecution of offenders in collaboration with other agencies and the legal department.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university;

· Diploma in Criminology;

· Should have attained at least the rank of Captain in the Armed Forces or Inspector in the Police Service; those from reputable security firms should have attained at least manager level;

· Demonstrated ability to win the support and cooperation of security agencies.

Petroleum Technical Officer II

Ref. No ERC/TOP/01

Reporting to the Petroleum Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing technical advice and support in the development of petroleum standards, regulations and tariffs.

The jobholder will also be responsible for enforcement of standards and regulations, undertaking compliance and conformity audits, processing of applications for construction permits for petroleum facilities, processing of petroleum business license applications, monitoring of petroleum stockholding by oil marketing companies and handling of petroleum related inquiries directed to the Commission.

Key Responsibilities

· Processing and issuance of petroleum business licenses in accordance with the established regulations;

· Processing and issuance of construction permits for petroleum installations;

· Carrying out compliance and conformity audits of petroleum facilities;

· Enforcement of standards on quality of petroleum products, facilities and petroleum handling equipment;

· Receiving and responding to petroleum related inquiries;

· Monitoring of the fuel marking program and supervision of the petroleum fuels marking and monitoring contractor;

· Provision of technical support to the Economic Regulation Department in the setting and review of petroleum pump prices and monitoring of compliance of petroleum retail stations with the maximum caps published;

· Development of standards for petroleum products, facilities and equipment in conjunction with the Kenya Bureau of Standards;

· Participation in the legal drafting of subsidiary regulations under the Energy Act;

· Investigation and provision of reports on petroleum related accidents and incidents;

· Monitoring of petroleum stockholding by oil marketers and preparation of reports advising on the security of supply situation in the country.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Physical Sciences from a recognized university;

A minimum of three (3) years of relevant experience;

Good understanding of the petroleum sub-sector in Kenya; and

Sound analytical skills.

Head of Internal Audit & Risk Management

Ref. No ERC/IA/01

Reporting to the Director General administratively and the Commission’s Audit & Risk Committee functionally, the successful candidate will provide professional oversight and quality assurance over the Commission’s internal control systems and risk management framework.

He/she will ensure the internal and external controls are in compliance with relevant laws, international auditing standards, regulations and best practice.

Key Responsibilities

· Provide administrative leadership to the Internal Audit team in developing, implementing and evaluating internal audit policies, procedures, budget and programmes;

· Prepare a risk management strategy and follow up on its approval and implementation;

· Oversee implementation of the Audit Committee’s decisions;

· Plan, coordinate, and execute operational and investigative risk based audits, prepare and submit accurate and timely reports;

· Continually review the Commission’s operational systems to establish levels of exposure to various risks and also compliance with established Commission, statutory, regulatory and risk management procedures and standards;

· Prepare Internal Audit budget, implement and monitor its utilization;

· Identify, develop, deploy and maintain staff in the department through performance appraisals, personal development and succession plans, in accordance with the established performance management system.

Qualifications

· Postgraduate degree in a related field from a recognized university;

· A Bachelors degree in Finance, Commerce, Business Administration or any other related degree from a recognized university;

· Must be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K) or ACCA and member of ICPAK. Membership as a Certified

· Information System Auditor (CISA) is an added advantage;

· At least ten (10) years of relevant experience, three (3) of which must be at a senior level;

· Be well versed with internationally accepted auditing standards and computerized accounting;

· Professional or post graduate qualifications in Information Technology and Communications (ICT) will be an added advantage;

· Have analytical and decision making skills.

How to Apply

Applicants are further required to provide a detailed CV indicating their current and previous employers, positions held, current and expected salary, names of at least three professional referees, education and professional certificates together with a copy of national identity card or passport.

All applicants’ will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and provide:

1. Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

2. Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

3. Tax compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

4. Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); and 5) Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

The Commission will offer attractive salaries and benefits to the selected candidates who can look forward to a rewarding career in a professionally run organization.

The successful candidate for the position of Head of Internal Audit & Risk shall be engaged on a three year contract, renewable based on performance. The other vacancies will be filled on permanent and pensionable terms of service.

ERC is an equal opportunity employer. Female applicants and persons living with disability and possess the required qualifications are encouraged to apply.

For more details of the job and person specifications, please visit the commission’s website www.erc.go.ke or our website www.acal.co.ke.

Applications clearly indicating job applied for should be sent to:

The Chief Executive Officer Alpex Consulting Africa Ltd (ACAL) Riverside Drive, Victoria Office Suites Opp. Sameer Investment Ltd P.O Box 20382-00100 Nairobi, KENYA

Applications to be emailed to: vacancyerc@acal.co.ke , or hand delivered and inserted in the recruitment box at Alpex Consulting Africa Ltd (ACAL) offices.

Closing date for receipt of applications: 15th May 2017 by 4:00pm