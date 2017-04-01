Good news to UHURU and RUTO as RAILA’s NASA threatens to boycott August General Elections

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto may be smiling all the way to the bank after National Super Alliance leaders threatened to boycott the August 8 th polls.





Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Siaya Senator, James Orengo, said the coalition may boycott polls if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) amends the law stopping declaration of presidential results at the polling station.





On April 7th, the High Court ruled that presidential results declared at the polling station and constituency tallying centre during the August 8 th polls will be final.





But on Tuesday , IEBC lodged an appeal saying the Presidential results should be announced at the national level to avert chaos at the constituency.





"In which interest is this appeal made? That's mischief and we will not participate in the elections of 2017," said Orengo.





According to the constitution, the IEBC chairman is the only person who has powers to announce the final outcome of the Presidential election.



