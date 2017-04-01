Gone Too Soon: Here is AYEIYA’s last performance at Churchill Show (VIDEO)

It was an emotional moment last Sunday evening when the last performance of comedian Emmanuel Makori aka Ayeiya was aired on Churchill Show on NTV.





The celebrated entertainer met his death last Friday morning along Lang’ata Road hours after recording his last act at Carnivore.





Ayeiya was in the company of his wife, comedian Wakimani, award-winning actor Maina Olwenya (known for his role in Nairobi Half-Life) when their car hit an electric pole.





Ayeiya died on the spot while his wife suffered serious injuries but she is recuperating at Kenyatta National Hospital.





The show started with a black and white montage of his past performances then his last act followed.





The producers ended his segment with a tribute that read:





“What gives us comfort is knowing you rested in a good place. We shall forever miss your wisdom, maturity and talent. Fare thee well bro. Tutaonana Baadaye.”





Watch the video below.



