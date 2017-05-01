GOING VIRAL! This awesome video has taken the internet by storm - You need to watch it.

Thursday, May 25, 2017 - This awesome video of a thrilling ‘head's’ match going on will give you Goosebumps.

This is a modified form of table tennis that is very popular in Europe especially in Germany.

The premise of the game is the same as table tennis, but you’re using a larger rubber ball which you can only hit with your head. 

This video of two guys in a heated match has gone viral and their skill level is simply out of this world.

Watch the incredible video below.

