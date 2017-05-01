GOD’s WRATH!!! ONYANGO OLOO is now officially jobless after abusing UHURU KENYATTA

Wednesday May 10, 2017 - The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal has ordered Orange Democratic Movement to give Kisumu Central MP, Ken Obura, the nomination certificate since he was the bona fide winner of the Kisumu Central primaries during the just concluded Orange party primaries.





In a statement issued on Wednesday , the tribunal gave ODM 12 hours to issue the certificate to Obura, who won the nominations.





Former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, challenged Obura's nomination on Saturday saying there were electoral offences.





But the..



