Go f****** yourself! LADY shares theats and insults she received after turning down a SPONSOR

A nice African lady, Mary Irabo, received insults and threats from a Lebanese expatriate living in Lagos after she turned him down.





Mary shared their Whatsapp conversations on Facebook and wrote





“ This white stunk devil ( Ahmad Nasr 08108782444 ) called me a SLAVE and a MONKEY buh he has the guts to feed from my country.If I don’t gain anything from this country atleast I deserve some RESPECT as a woman.”

